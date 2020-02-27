Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

At least one person was injured and taken to the hospital after a shooting Wednesday night in York City, according to York County 911.

York City Police responded to a report of shots fired just after 7:30 p.m. in the 1200 block of East King Street.

Details on the incident are limited.

No condition update was available on the victim early Thursday morning.

York City Police are investigating.

Early Wednesday morning, Willie Hicks, 27, of York City, was found dead after an apparent shooting in 400 block of West Market Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

