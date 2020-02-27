Mike Folmer (Photo: Submitted)

Former state Sen. Mike Folmer, who previously represented parts of York County, has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography, according to the state Attorney General's Office.

Folmer, 64, of Lebanon, appeared Thursday morning in Lebanon County Court, where he entered guilty pleas to three second-degree felony counts of possessing child pornography, and to the felony of using an electronic device to commit the crime, according to court records.

It was a negotiated plea agreement, court records state.

Folmer, a Republican, has not yet been sentenced and must undergo a state sexual-offender evaluation, records state. Such evaluations determine whether sex offenders should be deemed a sexually violent predators, a designation that requires extra reporting requirements.

Folmer told investigators "that he had been dealing with some personal problems/issues and that he had received child pornography through his Tumblr blog," court records state.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro said in a news release that no one is above the law.

Folmer was charged in September after authorities received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that social-blogging site Tumblr found a user had uploaded an image of child pornography using their application, according to Shapiro.

The Office of Attorney General's Child Predator Section, Lebanon City Police and members of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security executed a search warrant at Folmer's home and found two images of child pornography on the defendant’s phone, according to Shapiro.

The images "depicted indecent contact with a minor," court documents state.

