Leskeshia Lushun Mitchell (Photo: Submitted)

A York City woman allegedly stole merchandise from the Dollar General store, hid soap in her bra and fought with police in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

Leskeshia Lushun Mitchell, 38, of the 100 block of East Princess Street, is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault, one misdemeanor count each of resisting arrest and possession of drug paraphernalia, and a summary count of retail theft.

She is in York County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing March 10 before District Judge Jennifer Clancy.

According to a criminal complaint, Spring Garden Township Police were alerted to a retail theft in progress by the store manager at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot at the Dollar General in the 1000 block of South Edgar Street.

Police located a gray Nissan Juke that was backing out of a parking spot. Officers said as they exited their vehicle they could hear screaming inside the vehicle and could see multiple people wrestling around inside.

Police opened the car door, took the female driver out of the vehicle and detained her, the complaint said.

Mitchell then jumped into the driver’s seat and attempted to drive away, police said. As an officer tried to remove Mitchell from the vehicle, she tried to stop police from gaining custody of the vehicle and the keys, according to court documents.

Mitchell, on multiple occasions, attempted to gain an advantage over the officers and start or drive the vehicle, the complaint said.

The woman also was stepping on the gas pedal and attempting to move the stick gear to a reverse or drive position while police were inside the vehicle trying to detain her, police said.

After reviewing in-car cameras, police said Mitchell originally exited the Dollar General with the merchandise and got into the driver’s seat. She then backed up the vehicle and pulled the other woman into the driver’s seat while moving into the passenger’s seat.

After Mitchell was detained, police searched her and found a Maverick cigarette carton with a broken clear glass pipe in the front hoodie pocket, the complaint said.

Officers also located a box of rolling papers, some copper wiring and a thin yellow straw coated with black residue.

Mitchell had a full clear glass pipe in her left jean pocket, and it had black residue on it. After all the individuals were detained, police also found a smaller clear glass pipe on the floor behind the front passenger’s seat, according to the complaint.

A yellow Dollar General basket full of merchandise worth approximately $70 was located in the front passenger seat of the vehicle and was returned to the store. A 12-pack of toilet paper also was returned, police said.

The complaint also said officers found soap in Mitchell’s bra.

