Bruce Elliott Flickinger Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Hanover man is accused of cutting his ex-girlfriend’s throat with a knife at his house last week, according to a criminal complaint.

Bruce Elliott Flickinger Jr. is charged with one felony count of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

He is in York County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail and has a March 17 preliminary hearing scheduled before District Judge Dwayne Dubs.

Hanover Police responded to the intersection of North Penn Street at Highland Avenue at 7:25 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of woman who had a laceration to the neck.

Officers said the woman was holding a towel to her neck, which was bleeding, and a laceration was visible.

The woman told police Flickinger, her ex-boyfriend, assaulted her after they recently ended their relationship. She said the assault occurred at his house, the complaint said.

The woman, who was treated at UPMC Hanover Hospital, said Flickinger approached her from behind with the knife and cut her throat. She said she fell to the ground and the assault continued.

The victim said she was able to grab her pepper spray and use it on Flickinger, allowing her to leave the house, the complaint said.

Flickinger said he approached the woman from behind as she was packing her belongings. He said he had a knife and brought it around to the woman’s throat “intending to scare her.”

Flickinger said the woman got scared and jumped, resulting in her throat being accidentally cut by the knife. He said when he saw blood on the woman, he got scared and ran out of the house, the complaint said.

