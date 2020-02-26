Ambulance LOGO (Photo: York Dispatch Photo)

A man was found dead after an apparent shooting early Wednesday morning in York City, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Police responded to the 400 block of West Market Street about 2:10 a.m. and found an adult male dead, according to a news release.

Deputy Coroner Tania Zech responded to the scene and certified the death.

York City Police are investigating the incident.

No further details were available as of 9 a.m. Wednesday.

An autopsy will be scheduled and additional details are expected to be released later by the coroner’s office.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

