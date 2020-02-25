Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Friday night at the Family Dollar store in the 500 block of Maryland Avenue.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department’s spokesman, said a firearm was displayed, but no one was injured and the suspect left after getting an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbery occurred around 9:20 p.m.

Hartman said police do not have a good description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

