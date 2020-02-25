Joshua Lee Brown (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Two Harrisburg residents are accused of robbing a York-area motel and a Cumberland County gas station over two days in November. In both holdups, clerks were beaten — one into unconsciousness, according to police.

Joshua Lee Brown, 24, remains on the lam, Northern York County Regional Police Lt. Gregg Anderson said. Once captured, Brown will be charged in York County with robbery, simple assault, theft and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

Brown jumped the counter at the Motel 6 at 125 Arsenal Road (Route 30) in Manchester Township on Nov. 17 and struck the clerk in the head with a handgun, causing her to fall to the ground, Anderson said.

The attack left the 27-year-old clerk with a large knot on her head, according to the lieutenant.

She told officers that Brown jumped over the counter and attacked her when she opened the cash register to get change for Vines, and said she didn't know where he had been lurking prior to that, police said.

After the robbery, Brown and alleged accomplice Lakrissta Vines ran from the motel together, police said.

Vines, 21, is charged with robbery, theft and receiving stolen property for the Motel 6 holdup. She was arraigned via video on Monday by District Judge Jeffrey Oberdorf, who set bail at $25,000.

Police said this security still from behind the front counter of Motel 6, 125 Arsenal Road in Manchester Township, recorded Joshua Lee Brown jumping the front counter on Nov. 17, 2019. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Vines remains in Cumberland County Prison, charged in that county with robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses for a Nov. 15 robbery at the Gulf gas station on Cedar Cliff Drive in Lower Allen Township.

Police there said Vines walked into the station, made a small purchase, went back outside to a blue sedan and spoke to Brown, who was inside the car.

Beaten unconscious: Vines then went back in the store and made another purchase, police said. But when the clerk opened the cash drawer, Brown — wearing a knit hat and bandanna over most of his face — rushed in and jumped the counter, according to Lower Allen Township Police.

Brown tackled the clerk and beat him until he was unconscious, police said.

Lakrissta Antoine Vines (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

As Brown assaulted the clerk, Vines stole cash from the register, according to police.

Before the pair took off, Brown also grabbed cash, police said.

Both Northern Regional Police and Lower Allen Township Police have obtained warrants for Brown's arrest.

Anyone with information on Brown's whereabouts should call 911 right away, police said. Or contact Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647 or on its tip line, 717-467-TELL. People can also email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

Tipsters can remain anonymous, police said.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/25/police-violent-york-motel-robber-fugitive-two-counties/4867210002/