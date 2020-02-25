Two teens are facing charges after a shots fired incident Monday in York City.

York City Police said Tuesday in a news release the two juveniles, ages 14 and 17, have been charged with firearms offenses and recklessly endangering another person. The 14-year-old also was charged with possession with intent to deliver drugs.

The teens were stopped during the investigation into complaints of shots being fired and they admitted to firing guns during an altercation, but offered few other details, police said.

Two firearms were recovered, police said.

Further details about the teens, both minors, were not available.

More: York City Police investigating armed robbery at Family Dollar

More: Organization accepting donations for York City fire victims Tuesday

Police responded to the incident just before 5 p.m. Monday in the area of Cleveland Avenue and West Maple Street.

Initial reports were that multiple shots were exchanged between groups of juveniles.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/25/police-two-juveniles-facing-charges-after-shots-fired-incident-york-city/4867685002/