Katelyn Michele Greig (Photo: Submitted)

A Red Lion woman remains free, accused of driving drunk with her two young children in her car.

Katelyn Michele Greig, 28, of the 100 block of South Pine Street, was released on her own recognizance after being arraigned on misdemeanor charges of DUI and endangering the welfare of children, as well as a summary citation of failing to stay in her lane.

About 11:45 p.m. Friday night, a state trooper watched Greig's Mitsubishi Lancer crossing the double yellow center line numerous times on North Main Street and South Main Street in Red Lion, then watched her make "a very wide right hand turn" onto East Lancaster Street, then again on South Pine Street, according to charging documents filed by Trooper Patrick Loughman.

He pulled Greig over and asked her why she couldn't stay in her own lane, police said, and Greig told him she was just driving home.

"I could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from inside the vehicle," Loughman wrote in charging documents. "Her speech was slurred, and her eyes were bloodshot and glassy."

Infant, toddler in car: Loughman then wrote, "In the rear of the vehicle I could observe an infant ... and a toddler in their car seats."

The trooper instructed Greig to get out of her car to do field sobriety tests, police said.

Greig immediately had to lean on her car, was "staggering" when she walked and showed other signs of impairment, documents allege.

Loughman arrested Greig at the scene.

Charging documents don't indicate who took custody of Greig's two young children, or the children's exact ages.

Greig could not be reached for comment Monday. It's unclear if she has retained an attorney.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/24/police-red-lion-woman-drove-drunk-infant-toddler-car/4857890002/