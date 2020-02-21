Rashad Michael Ilgenfritz (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man is facing multiple new charges after allegedly blocking the doorway of a third-floor room, preventing a woman and child from leaving, as authorities attempted to take him into custody on a bench warrant.

Rashad Michael Ilgenfritz, 27, is charged with two counts each of unlawful restraint and false imprisonment of a minor, one as a felony and the other as misdemeanor, six misdemeanor counts of recklessly endangering another person, and one misdemeanor count each of unlawful restraint and false imprisonment.

He was arraigned Thursday and is in the York County Prison in lieu of $50,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing March 6 before District Judge Joel N. Toluba.

The York County Sheriff's Office said it was serving a bench warrant on Ilgenfritz. It was in regards to a simple assault case from January in which his bail had been revoked, according to online court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, deputies attempted to the warrant on Ilgenfritz Thursday at his house in the 100 block of South Richland Avenue, but no one answered the door after they knocked multiple times.

Officials said they saw Ilgenfritz “exiting a third-floor window onto the rear porch.” They told him to show his hands, which he did not do before returning back inside the house.

Deputies, as well as two members of the U.S. Fugitive Task Force, said they eventually entered the house through the front door. They asked the individuals in the house to come out and show their hands, but received no response, according to the complaint.

Officials said they could hear the voice of a man and woman upstairs. They eventually made contact with Ilgenfritz at the top of the stairs and once again instructed him to show his hands.

“He just mumbled something at us and continued to drink beer and smoke a cigarette,” charging documents state.

After multiple efforts, police finally took Ilgenfritz into custody. The woman who owns the house told deputies Ilgenfritz would not allow her or her small child to leave the third-floor room. She said he was yelling and blocking the doorway, but did not physically hold them there.

According to the complaint, deputies also found an adult couple and two other small children in a room on the third floor. They said they heard the knocking and yelling, but didn’t answer because they’re only renting a room in the house.

