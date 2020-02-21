Que'Sean Brown (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man arrested last summer for allegedly shooting another man in the eye has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge and is expected to be released in a few months.

Que'Sean Jalen Brown, known as "J-Hood," appeared in York County Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license.

As part of his negotiated plea agreement, felony charges of attempted homicide and aggravated assault were dismissed, according to court records.

He was sentenced to 11½ to 23 months in York County Prison and given credit for the 233 days he's already spent locked up, court records state.

Brown, 25, of West Locust Street, pleaded guilty in a separate case to drug dealing and was sentenced to an additional three years' probation.

"He was satisfied with the disposition of the case and happy to be going home in a couple of months," defense attorney Tom Kelley told The York Dispatch.

The York County District Attorney's Office didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Friday afternoon.

The shooting: York City Police had alleged Brown shot York City resident Johnnie Howell near the 500 block of Girard Avenue about 1:25 a.m. June 22.

Howell, who was 38 at the time, suffered a gunshot wound to the left eye and a second gunshot wound to the shoulder, police have said.

When members of the U.S. Marshals Service's fugitive task force captured Brown in a home in the 800 block of East King Street, they found and seized a loaded gun, police have said.

Police said Howell was with another person in a nearby alley that night when Brown got out of a white Chrysler 200 sedan.

He said "Don't run p—" before opening fire with a handgun, then getting back into the vehicle and fleeing, court documents allege.

Howell ran to the 500 block of Girard Avenue, where he got help from an ambulance crew and police, court documents state. He was taken to York Hospital, then transferred to Hershey Medical Center before he was released.

Previous shooting: Brown was involved in a York City shooting about six years ago, according to court records.

Police said Brown was at a party in the 600 block of Manor Street about 1:30 a.m. Dec. 29, 2013.

Brown told police that he was at the party and that gunfire rang out as he was running out of a breezeway, court documents state.

Brown, who hung out in the city's west end, told police he knew that there could be problems if he hung out at a party attended by people from the south side, according to authorities.

When Brown was found, police discovered a stolen handgun near him, which he denied using or having, police said.

However, Brown's DNA was found on the gun, police said, and investigators discovered the gun had been fired six times, court documents state.

Brown was one of six people shot that night, according to police. He initially was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, 20 counts of reckless endangerment and related offenses.

In October 2014, he pleaded guilty to the third-degree felony of carrying a firearm without a license. The remainder of his charges were dismissed and he was sentenced to four to 23 months in York County Prison, court records state.

— Reach Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

