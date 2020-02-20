Jose David Santiago-Curet (Photo: Submitted)

A York City man has been sentenced to five years in prison on a federal charge of possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking

Jose David Santiago-Curet, 23, also was given five years of supervised release at his Feb. 12 sentencing, according to a Wednesday news release from the United States Attorney’s Office.

Santiago-Curet pleaded guilty on July 8, 2019, the release said.

During a traffic stop in York City on June 30, 2018, a 9mm Ruger, a bag of heroin and a scale were found in a vehicle occupied by Santiago-Curet, the release said.

He was indicted Oct. 24, 2018, on charges of possession of heroin with intent to distribute, firearm possession in furtherance of drug trafficking and possession of a firearm as a felon, court records state.

The case was investigated by the York City Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

