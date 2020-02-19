LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Spring Garden Township Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of thefts.

Officers said in a news release they have investigated approximately 20 thefts from unlocked vehicles in the past few days.

The Grantley and Hollywood Heights neighborhoods have experienced the most thefts, police said.

More: Two York County men accused of dragging, beating man over crack cocaine

More: Police: Mom huffed drugs, had tots in SUV when she crashed into Taco Bell

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles when they are unattended and remove spare keys and valuables.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood or something that looks out of place is asked to contact the police department by calling 911.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/19/spring-garden-twp-police-report-rash-thefts-unlocked-vehicles/4804865002/