Spring Garden Township Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles after a rash of thefts.

Officers said in a news release they have investigated approximately 20 thefts from unlocked vehicles in the past few days.

The Grantley and Hollywood Heights neighborhoods have experienced the most thefts, police said.

Police remind residents to lock their vehicles when they are unattended and remove spare keys and valuables.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity in their neighborhood or something that looks out of place is asked to contact the police department by calling 911.

