A York City man was arrested Friday in connection to a February shooting on East Poplar Street, police said.

Dhykeim Johnson, 17, was arrested in the 1000 block of North George Street by York City Police after an investigation launched with the help the U.S. Marshall’s Fugitive Task Force team.

He is charged with robbery, criminal conspiracy, persons not to possess a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault, all felonies.

Johnson is charged as an adult.

During the arrest, officers recovered heroin and crack cocaine packaged for sale throughout the apartment, police said. They also located digital scales, packaging material, more than $4,000 in cash, multiple pistol magazines containing live ammunition and a stolen firearm, according to a news release.

While investigating, officers also arrested Anthony Colon, 18, and Tahire Reid, 21, who were at the residence with Johnson, but were not connected to the shooting, police said.

Police are seeking two males they believe were involved in the Feb. 11 shooting, Zyir Lilly and Nafis Goodman.

On Feb. 11, police responded to a shooting at East Poplar Street and South Tremont Street in which a 35-year-old man had been shot in the torso.

"The victim then met Zyir and another male who approached the car and got into the back seat," a news release reads. "Shortly after this, a third male approached the car and pulled the victim from the front seat. A fight ensued where the victim was beaten, robbed, and eventually shot."

Goodman faces charges of robbery, criminal conspiracy, two counts of aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm. Lilly faces charges of robbery and criminal conspiracy.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Goodman or Lilly can contact York City Police at 717-846-1234 or submit a tip 717-849-2204.

