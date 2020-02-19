State police said this moving car fatally struck Gladys Wheat outside Glen Rock in 2009, then fled the scene. The two parked vehicles are unrelated to the case. (Photo: Submitted)

State troopers working to close the unsolved hit-and-run that killed elderly Glen Rock-area resident Gladys Wheat have now released photographs of the car that struck her.

The car was a small, dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000s model. It's believed to have been green or black, police have said.

The car might have had dark tinting on the driver's side window or windows, and it would have sustained damage to the front bumper and hood from hitting Wheat, state police said.

The car struck Wheat, 85, at 9:40 a.m. May 11, 2009 as she crossed the street in front of her home in the 1300 block of Church Street in Springfield Township, according to police.

The car fled east on Church Street without stopping to help her, police said.

Police are still trying to identify the driver who killed Wheat, and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the person who gives troopers the information they need to solve the case.

Gladys Wheat, 85, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on front of her home in the 1300 block of Church Street in Springfield Twp. on May 11, 2009. (Photo: Submitted)

On Feb. 11, Wheat's grandson, David Wisnom, told The York Dispatch he and family members are still hoping someone comes forward with the name of Wheat's killer.

"We would like to know who did it and why they didn't stop," he said. "It's baffling."

Message for killer: Wheat was a genuinely nice person, her grandson said. He has a message for her killer:

"Turn yourself in, if you've got a conscience."

More: Still no justice for family of Gladys Wheat, 85, killed in 2009 Glen Rock-area hit-and-run

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run vehicular homicide of Gladys Wheat is asked to call state police's York County station at 717-428-1011 and ask for Trooper Jason Everhart.

Or report information to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 800-4PA-TIPS or by going online at www.p3tips.com and selecting "submit a new tip."

All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and tipsters don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

State police said this dark-colored moving car fatally struck Gladys Wheat on May 11, 2009, then fled the scene. Police are still trying to bring the hit-and-run driver to justice. (Photo: Submitted)

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/19/photos-released-car-sought-09-glen-rock-area-hit-and-run-cold-case/4810610002/