The 19-year-old man who was shot Monday night in York City has died.

Shylique Folk, of York City, died Tuesday night around 8:14 p.m. at York Hospital, the York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

An autopsy has been set for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

Buy Photo Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

More: Police: Man shot in York City Monday night remains in critical condition

More: Police: Mother, stepfather charged in case of brothers who allegedly beat man up over crack

More: Taco Bell crash: Not first time mom has been accused of endangering kids by huffing

York City Police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers said just before noon Tuesday there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. They said in a news release details regarding a motive are limited.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/19/coroner-man-19-dies-after-being-shot-monday-york-city/4807330002/