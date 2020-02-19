PHOTOS: Scene of Smith Street shooting
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
A piece of crime scene take remains at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
A piece of crime scene take remains at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo
Paint marks are seen at Jefferson Avenue and Smith Street in York City, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. York City Police said a man was critically wounded when he was shot in the 400 block of Smith Street Monday night. Dawn J. Sagert photo The York Dispatch
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    The 19-year-old man who was shot Monday night in York City has died.

    Shylique Folk, of York City, died Tuesday night around 8:14 p.m. at York Hospital, the York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.

    An autopsy has been set for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.

    More: Police: Man shot in York City Monday night remains in critical condition

    More: Police: Mother, stepfather charged in case of brothers who allegedly beat man up over crack

    More: Taco Bell crash: Not first time mom has been accused of endangering kids by huffing

    York City Police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a shooting.

    Officers said just before noon Tuesday there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. They said in a news release details regarding a motive are limited. 

    Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

    — Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
     Fullscreen

    Posted!

    A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
    Fullscreen
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted
    UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
    YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
    Fullscreen
    .
    . .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
    York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
    Fullscreen

    Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

      Replay
      Autoplay
      Show Thumbnails
      Show Captions
      LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
      Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/19/coroner-man-19-dies-after-being-shot-monday-york-city/4807330002/