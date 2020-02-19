Coroner: Man, 19, dies after being shot Monday in York City
The 19-year-old man who was shot Monday night in York City has died.
Shylique Folk, of York City, died Tuesday night around 8:14 p.m. at York Hospital, the York County Coroner’s Office said in a news release Wednesday.
An autopsy has been set for 8 a.m. Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital.
More: Police: Man shot in York City Monday night remains in critical condition
More: Police: Mother, stepfather charged in case of brothers who allegedly beat man up over crack
More: Taco Bell crash: Not first time mom has been accused of endangering kids by huffing
York City Police responded to the 400 block of Smith Street just before 6 p.m. Monday, after receiving a report of a shooting.
Officers said just before noon Tuesday there are no suspects and no arrests have been made. They said in a news release details regarding a motive are limited.
Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments