Buy Photo Matthew Menges is sworn in as Court of Common Pleas judge during a ceremony at the York County Administrative Center Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. Oaths of office were administered to county and court officials. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

York County Common Pleas Judge Matthew D. Menges has pleaded guilty to three summary traffic citations lodged against him for refusing to obey a police officer's traffic directive.

Menges, 41, of Warrington Township, pleaded guilty on Tuesday, Feb. 18, to the summaries of disobeying an authorized person directing traffic, careless driving and duties of drivers in emergency response areas.

His fines and court costs totaled $639.25, which he paid off at the office of District Judge Linda Williams after he entered his pleas, according to Williams' office.

Menges did not immediately return a phone message seeking comment on Tuesday.

York City Police on Jan. 23 cited Menges with failing to obey an officer's traffic directive but withdrew the citation late the same day at the direction of the York County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's office indicated that was so an "independent and thorough" review of the incident could be done by York County detectives.

York City Police had accused Menges of nearly running over Officer Alexander Nova as he drove in a direction Nova had forbidden him to.

Not reckless or 'wanton': The county detectives' investigation "analyzed Judge Menges' driving conduct and the nature of any potential harm to York City Police Officer Alexander Nova while directing traffic due to a medical emergency involving a minor child," according to a news release issued Feb. 7 by Kyle King, spokesman for the DA's office.

"Evidence reviewed included statements and body camera footage," the release reads. "This office concluded that, based upon all evidence, Judge Menges did not willfully or wantonly disregard the safety of Officer Nova or recklessly engage in driving conduct that may have placed Officer Nova in danger of death (or) serious bodily injury."

The evidence does, however, support the filing of three summary traffic citations, according to the news release.

The encounter: It happened at or near the corner of East Philadelphia and Duke streets at 8:30 a.m. Jan. 21, according to police.

Ongoing roadwork on North George Street and elsewhere around downtown York City has caused traffic delays throughout downtown York City.

Nova was rerouting traffic to clear the road for an ambulance that was rushing to a local hospital and carrying a child with a medical emergency, York City Officer Derek Hartman has confirmed for The York Dispatch. Hartman is the department's spokesman.

Police said the judge refused to comply with Nova's order to detour with the other traffic.

"He proceeded to travel after instructed not to, almost ran me over," Nova wrote in the withdrawn citation.

The citations filed by a county detective state that Menges "refused to comply with and willfully failed to obey a lawful order or direction of a uniformed police officer" and also drove with "careless disregard for the safety of persons or property."

The third citation states Menges, "in an emer(gency) response area, passed through the area at a speed not careful or prudent."

About Menges: A Republican, Menges beat Democrat Sandra Thompson in November’s municipal election for York County common pleas judge. He was sworn in Jan. 3.

Before the election, a vast majority of York County Bar Association members rated Menges not qualified for the post.

Menges said bar association members didn’t approve of him because of his "Christian faith and conservative values."

His father is York County Common Pleas Judge N. Christopher Menges.

