Cory Kevin Cooper (Photo: Submitted)

Two York County men are facing multiple charges, accused of beating up another man and dragging him across the ground because they thought he had stolen crack cocaine.

Cory Kevin Cooper, 33, of Chanceford Township, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault and kidnapping, 13 misdemeanor counts including terroristic threats, strangulation, simple assault, false imprisonment and unlawful restraint, and one summary count each of harassment and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

He was arraigned Monday and is in York County Prison on $75,000 bail, according to online court documents. He faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 28 before District Judge John H. Fishel.

Trenton Jarod Cooper, 34, of no fixed address, is facing the same charges. He is awaiting a preliminary hearing, according to online court documents.

According to a criminal complaint, state police went to the 9000 block of Twin Hills Road in East Hopewell Township at 7:52 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, after receiving a report that a car had pulled into a driveway and a man had been assaulted by multiple people.

The victim and the car were gone, but police said they located the assault victim and the car three hours later at the Rutter’s store in the 2600 block of Delta Road.

While the victim was being taken to York Hospital for his injuries, troopers said they saw road rash on his lower back, scratches and lacerations on his arms, abrasions on his head and open wounds and possible frostbite on his feet, the complaint said.

The victim told hospital staff he was “scared for his life” and was transferred to a hospital in Maryland on Saturday.

Trenton Jarod Cooper (Photo: Submitted (2014 photo))

State police interviewed the victim Saturday, and he told them he had gotten a text from Cory Cooper on Wednesday, Feb. 12, to meet him at a house in Glen Rock. From there they went to Cooper’s house on Smith Hollow Road in Chanceford Township in the victim's Volkswagen.

Cooper went upstairs to shower, and the victim went to the basement to meet Trenton Cooper. At some point later that night, the three of them went to a fishing hole in Stewartstown and began drinking beer, the complaint said. Then they went to the Cooper family farm and smoked crack.

After running out of crack, the Coopers and the victim drove to Baltimore on Friday morning to get more, police said. Cory Cooper allegethen began accusing the victim of stealing a yellow-capped vial of crack worth $10 and lying to him.

Trenton Cooper then threatened to kill the victim, according to the complaint. The victim believed he would kill him and jumped out of the car. The Coopers caught him and dragged him back to the car, police said.

The victim jumped out of the car again, and the two Coopers again caught him and began beating him, police said. They dragged him back to the car again and forced him into the rear seat. The victim later recalled being choked until he blacked out, the complaint said.

The victim begged them to "please stop," hitting Trenton Cooper, and that made Trenton Cooper angrier and he continued to ask for the missing crack, the complaint said.

The victim continued to black out and lose consciousness, and when he regained consciousness, he asked Cory Cooper for water. When he returned with four more bottles, the victim began begging to go to the hospital, saying he thought he was going to die.

The victim could not call for help during the assault because the two Coopers took his phone, according to court documents.

Cory Cooper eventually let the victim leave in the Volkswagen, and he drove to the Rutter's store to get help, according to the complaint.

