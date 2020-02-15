LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

An SUV crashed into the Taco Bell in Manchester Township just after noon Saturday, police said.

Northern York County Regional Police said the incident is being investigated as a DUI crash.

The crash occurred at the store in the 1800 block of North Susquehanna Trail.

No injury updates were available.

