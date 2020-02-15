An SUV crashed into the Taco Bell in Manchester Township just after noon Saturday, police said. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

An SUV crashed into the Taco Bell in Manchester Township just after noon Saturday, police said.

Northern York County Regional Police said the incident is being investigated as a DUI crash.

The crash occurred at the store in the 1800 block of North Susquehanna Trail.

No injury updates were available.

Manchester Twp. Motor vehicle accident into building. Crash is under investigation for DUI.

