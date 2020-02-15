Bruce Henry Diggs Jr. (Photo: Submitted)

A Springettsbury Township man is facing felony drug charges after police found him in possession of crack cocaine, 53 Oxycodone pills and more than $2,000 Wednesday.

Bruce Henry Diggs Jr., 18, of the 3000 block of Stone Ridge Road, is charged with two felony counts of intent to deliver, as well as a summary offense of disorderly conduct, according to online court documents.

Diggs is in the York County Prison after failing to post 10% of $75,000 bail and faces a preliminary hearing Feb. 26 before District Judge Ronald J. Haskell Jr.

According to a criminal complaint, York City Police were conducting a robbery detail when around 8 p.m. Wednesday they saw Diggs walking in the 300 block of Liberty Court.

Police said Diggs reached down and appeared to be discarding an object near parked cars. Officers spoke with him but he fled on foot.

Diggs eventually was apprehended and police said they found him in possession of crack cocaine packaged to sell and found the Oxycodone pills in one large bag, according to the complaint.

Police said he also had $2,052 on him as well as two cell phones.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

