Eight vehicles were involved in a crash Friday on Route 30 in Manchester Township. (Photo: Northern York County Regional Police)

An eight-vehicle pileup that tied up rush-hour traffic for nearly two hours Friday on Route 30 in Manchester Township is being investigated as a DUI crash, Northern York County Regional Police said in a Twitter post.

Officers said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m..at the intersection of Route 30 and the Susquehanna Trail.

Police and fire officials at the scene reported there were no injuries.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

More: Rutter’s data breach involves more than 35 York locations. See if yours is on the list

More: Multi-car crash closes westbound Route 30 Friday

Manchester Twp: Arsenal Rd at Susquehanna Trl. Eight Car crash. Crash is being investigated as a DUI crash. pic.twitter.com/ofZ1i2jI2l — Northern York County Regional Police Department (@NYCRPD) February 14, 2020

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/15/police-dui-may-have-been-factor-eight-vehicle-crash-manchester-twp/4770480002/