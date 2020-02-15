Police: DUI may have been factor in eight-vehicle pileup on Route 30
An eight-vehicle pileup that tied up rush-hour traffic for nearly two hours Friday on Route 30 in Manchester Township is being investigated as a DUI crash, Northern York County Regional Police said in a Twitter post.
Officers said the crash occurred around 3:45 p.m..at the intersection of Route 30 and the Susquehanna Trail.
Police and fire officials at the scene reported there were no injuries.
