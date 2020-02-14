Police said the dark blue or black Buick Enclave highlighted in this photo struck an 84-year-old West York man who was crossing the street, then fled the scene. It happened about 9 a.m. Jan. 27, 2020. (Photo: Submitted)

York City Police are asking for the public's help to identify a hit-and-run driver who badly hurt an 84-year-old man who was crossing a city street last month.

According to police, the elderly West York man was crossing North Richland Avenue about 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, when he was struck by a Buick Enclave that was turning north onto Richland Avenue from West Market Street.

After hitting the man, the Enclave's driver fled the scene, police said.

The SUV was dark-colored, possibly dark blue or black, according to police.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was knocked to the ground and suffered serious injuries, said Officer Derek Hartman, spokesman for York City Police.

Anyone with information that might help police identify the hit-and-run driver is asked to call police at 717-846-1234, or the department's anonymous crime tip line, 717-849-2204.

Or call York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-TIPS.

Tips can be submitted online by going to york.crimewatchpa.com/yorkpd.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/14/york-city-police-seek-hit-and-run-driver-who-struck-84-year-old-pedestrian/4762175002/