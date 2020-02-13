Kendra Nicole Stedham (Photo: Submitted)

Two of three people accused in the robbery and assault of a 67-year-old man in the parking lot of Giant Food Store in West Manchester Township have pleaded guilty and avoided state prison sentences.

The victim suffered cuts under his eyes and to the back of his head and was taken to Memorial Hospital after the robbery to be treated, police have said.

Kendra Nicole Stedham and Sanika Sacole Dickson each were sentenced to six to 23 months in York County Prison, plus a year of probation, according to York County court records.

Stedham, 25, formerly of Dover and now with an address in Vancouver, Washington, pleaded guilty Feb. 6 to robbery and possession of a controlled substance. She received credit for the 108 days she's already spent in York County Prison.

Dickson, 35, of West Philadelphia Street in York City, pleaded guilty to robbery and possession of drug paraphernalia on Monday, Feb. 10. She received credit for the 110 days she's spent locked up.

Defense attorney Ron Gross, who represented Dickson, said it was the women's co-defendant — Stedham's husband Jakob Stedham — who was the driving force behind victim Edward Bowman being physically assaulted.

"He really went after that man," Gross said.

Guideline range: The attorney said Dickson has almost no prior record, except for a drug paraphernalia charge, and that state sentencing guidelines called for her to serve a minimum of between six and 14 months in prison. That means her sentence was within the state's recommended guideline range, he said.

"She definitely had addiction issues," Gross said. "She's extremely contrite. She has such remorse for what happened."

Sanika Sacole Dickson (Photo: Submitted)

Kendra Stedham's defense attorney, Korey Leslie, did not return a text message seeking comment on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Defense attorney Bill Graff said he entered his formal appearance in York County this week that he's now representing Jakob Stedham, and said he also requested discovery information this week from the York County District Attorney's Office.

"They haven't made me an offer yet," Graff said of prosecutors. "We'll see where this case goes."

Jakob Stedham, 30, remains in York County Prison on $75,000 bail, charged with robbery, assault and related offenses.

The Stedhams are originally from Washington state and moved to Dover with a family member, according to Graff.

The background: According to police, the trio were in the parking lot of Giant on Carlisle Road about 7:30 p.m. Oct. 23, getting in and out of a vehicle.

Bowman pulled into the lot about 8 p.m. and was approached by Kendra Stedham, who claimed she ran out of gas and asked him for money, documents state.

Bowman initially declined to give her money but said he would drive her home if she waited until he ran into Giant and bought a few items, documents indicate.

Jakob Ray Stedham (Photo: Submitted)

About 10 minutes later, Bowman returned to his vehicle with the items he bought at the store and gave Kendra Stedham $20 for gas, police said.

She responded by getting into Bowman's vehicle and asking him for more money, claiming her car was a "gas hog," charging documents state.

That's when Jakob Stedham got into the back seat of Bowman's vehicle, grabbed Bowman from behind and started punching and assaulting him, according to charging documents.

Bowman yelled for help to people nearby and was able to partially open his door, at which point Dickson appeared and took his wallet, police said.

Bloody hands: A number of people witnessed the attack and robbery and called police, who pulled over the alleged robbers' SUV at the intersection of Carlisle Road and White Street and arrested them, police said.

Jakob Stedham had blood on his hands and marks on his knuckles, and Kendra Stedham had a small cut on a right-hand knuckle, according to police.

Bowman's stolen property was found in the trio's SUV, including cash, credit cards, identification cards and his wallet, police said.

Officers also found generic Xanax pills and three glass smoking pipes inside the robbers' SUV, charging documents state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

