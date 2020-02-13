Shavar Pough (Photo: Submitted)

A West York man shot in the foot over the weekend on Dewey Street in the borough is both a victim and a suspect in the case, according to police.

Shavar Pough, 23, of the 1000 bock of West Poplar Street, fired at a person who was shooting at him about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, West York Police said.

He remains in York County Prison on $25,000 bail, charged with being a felon in illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a firearm without a license, both felonies, as well as two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment.

In a separate case, Pough is charged with felony drug dealing, simple possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

Those charges were filed after investigators executed a search warrant on his home Wednesday, Feb. 12, according to charging documents.

His preliminary hearing is set for Feb. 26 in both cases before District Judge Jennifer Clancy.

West York Police are trying to track down Emahn Weedon, 18, of no fixed address, who was with Pough at the time of the shooting.

Once arrested, Weedon will be charged with the felonies of being a felon in illegal firearm possession, receiving stolen property and carrying a firearm without a license, according to court documents.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the first block of Dewey Street in West York, and found multiple people were involved in the shooting incident.

Police said Pough suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated at York Hospital.

