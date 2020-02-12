Bryna Lee Smith (Photo: Submitted)

A York Township woman is accused of jumping over a fence, breaking into Red Lion a man’s home and biting another woman, police said.

Bryna Lee Smith, 36, of 2600 Valley Drive, is charged with one count of burglary, a felony; two misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one count of stalking; and one summary count each of harassment and criminal mischief.

Smith was arraigned Tuesday and was released from the York County Prison after posting $15,000 bail. She has a preliminary hearing set for 9 a.m. Feb. 25 before District Judge John H. Fishel.

According to a criminal complaint, Dennis Tyndall told police Smith entered his house in the 200 block of First Avenue and attacked his friend Jenica Combs in the garage area around 7:36 a.m. Feb. 1. Tyndall said Smith was not allowed in the house due to a no-contact order from a previous incident.

State police said video surveillance showed Smith jumping over the rear fence, walking to the back door and watching Tyndall and Combs inside the house.

Smith then broke a window in an attempt to gain entry, but she couldn't get into the home, the complaint said. Police said Smith eventually entered the attached business, which gave her access to the upstairs living area of the house.

Combs told police Smith lunged at her, bit her on the left leg, grabbed her hair and pulled her to the floor under a trampoline, police said. The thigh injury forced Combs to seek medical treatment, the complaint said.

