Matthew Jacob Adams (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

A Cross Roads-area man is now in county prison, accused of trying to run over his ex-girlfriend's current beau, according to police allegations.

Matthew Jacob Adams, who doesn't have a valid driver's license, was driving his ex's car at the time, which he had previously borrowed from her, Northern York County Regional Police said.

Adams, 33, of the 7000 block of Church Street in East Hopewell Township, was taken to York County Prison in lieu of $10,000 bail, charged with the misdemeanors of making terroristic threats, simple assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, plus the summary offenses of harassment, careless driving and driving without a license, according to court records.

The encounter happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in Chesapeake Estates mobile-home park in Jackson Township, police said.

Charging documents state that Adams was sitting in a silver 2002 Hyundai Elantra outside the home of ex-girlfriend Sarah Sollenberger.

Her current boyfriend, Kyle Cross, told officers he was tired of Adams' alleged attempts to be near Sollenberger, so he went outside to talk with Adams, documents state.

Cross told officers the driver-side window of the car broke when he banged on it, and claimed he didn't intend for that to happen, according to police.

Argued: Cross and Adams argued, at which point it looked as if Adams intended to back out of the parking spot and leave, police said.

Instead, he drove toward Cross, charging documents allege.

"Cross advised he thought he was going to get (run) over but he was able to avoid the vehicle," documents state. "Adams then drove (the) vehicle through several yards to leave the area."

A responding officer found Adams a short time later, still parked in Chesapeake Estates and still sitting in the borrowed Elantra, police said.

Adams admitted arguing with Cross and said he drove through yards because he was scared, according to documents.

Cross smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech and subsequently field sobriety tests at the scene, charging documents state.

He suffered several small cuts to his face but declined hospital treatment, police said, adding that a West York Ambulance crew treated Adams' cuts at the scene.

Cross told officers that Adams had previously threatened to kill him and his 4-year-old son, and also said Adams has threatened Sollenberger in the past, according to charging documents.

It is unclear whether Adams has retained an attorney.

