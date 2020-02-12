LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Spring Garden Township Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 30 shooting in the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Officers were dispatched around 2:11 p.m. that day and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the right forearm. He was taken to York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. 

More: Police investigating broad daylight shooting in Spring Garden Township

More: Police: Carlisle man tried to lure two children into his car in Carroll Twp.

Police released photographs of the suspect. Anyone with information about him or the incident is asked to contact police Detective Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851, or via email at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

Tips can also be submitted by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477, or text "YORKTIPS" to 274637. All tips are confidential.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

UPDATED: York County's most wanted
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .., Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED Pavoncello,John, Submitted
Fullscreen
UPDATED: York County's most wanted
UPDATED: York County's most wanted .., Submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED submitted
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED ., .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED
YORK COUNTY MOST WANTED .
Fullscreen
.
. .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted
York County Sheriff's Office Wanted .
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE
    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/12/police-seek-identify-suspect-spring-garden-twp-shooting/4735053002/