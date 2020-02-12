Spring Garden Township Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 30 shooting in the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue. (Photo: Submitted)

Spring Garden Township Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 30 shooting in the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue.

Officers were dispatched around 2:11 p.m. that day and found an 18-year-old man who had been shot in the right forearm. He was taken to York Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

More: Police investigating broad daylight shooting in Spring Garden Township

More: Police: Carlisle man tried to lure two children into his car in Carroll Twp.

Spring Garden Township Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect in a Nov. 30 shooting in the 700 block of Lancaster Avenue. (Photo: Submitted)

Police released photographs of the suspect. Anyone with information about him or the incident is asked to contact police Detective Dony Harbaugh at 717-843-0851, or via email at dharbaugh@sgtpd.org.

Tips can also be submitted by calling York County Crime Stoppers at 717-755-8477, or text "YORKTIPS" to 274637. All tips are confidential.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/12/police-seek-identify-suspect-spring-garden-twp-shooting/4735053002/