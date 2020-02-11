York City Police investigate a shooting that happened about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, in the 800 block of East Poplar Street. (Photo: John A. Pavoncello photo)

York City Police are investigating a shooting in the city's east end.

Gunfire was reported in the 800 block of East Poplar Street about 3 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, and a shooting victim was found at the scene, according to a York County 911 supervisor.

The coroner was not summoned, the supervisor said.

