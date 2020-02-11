Gladys Wheat, 85, was fatally struck by a hit-and-run vehicle on front of her home in the 1300 block of Church Street in Springfield Twp. on May 11, 2009. (Photo: Submitted)

Gladys Wheat had planned to spend May 11, 2009, celebrating her 63rd wedding anniversary by having lunch with her husband after finishing a bit of yard work.

But at 9:40 a.m., a hit-and-run vehicle fatally struck the 85-year-old Wheat as she was carrying a planter across the street from her home in the 1300 block of Church Street in Springfield Township.

The car was described as a small four-door sedan, possibly an early 2000s model, that was dark-colored, perhaps black or green, according to state police. It also might have had window tinting on the driver's side and would have sustained damage to the front bumper and hood, police said.

It fled east on Church Street without stopping to help Wheat, police have said.

More than a decade later, state police are still trying to bring her killer to justice and are asking for the public's help to do that.

And Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward to the person who gives troopers the information they need to solve the case.

In 2009, Wheat's grandson, David Wisnom, told The York Dispatch that Wheat had been doing yard work and was taking grass clippings across the street when she was struck at the crest of the road.

Gladys Wheat was the wife of Kenneth Wheat and a lifetime member of Friedensaal Lutheran Church in Seven Valleys.

In 2002, for the church's 250th anniversary, she told The York Dispatch she had many good memories from the church.

"I was confirmed there, married there, and we had two children who were baptized and confirmed there, and one was married there," she said.

"We just wish the person would come forward and admit that he hit her," Wisnom said in 2009.

Anyone with information about the fatal hit-and-run vehicular homicide of Gladys Wheat is asked to call state police's York County station at 717-428-1011 and ask for Trooper Jason Everhart.

Or report information to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers by calling 800-4PA-TIPS or by going online at www.p3tips.com and selecting "submit a new tip."

All calls to Crime Stoppers are confidential, and tipsters don't have to give their names to collect cash rewards.

