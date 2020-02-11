The three suspects worked together to steal primarily baby clothes on Dec. 22 from the store in the 300 block of Loucks Road, police said. (Photo: Submitted)

Northern York County Regional Police are seeking to identify three suspects in connection with a retail theft involving more than 200 pieces of clothing valued at approximately $4,300 from the Old Navy store in Manchester Township.

The suspects worked together to steal primarily baby clothes on Dec. 22 from the store in the 300 block of Loucks Road, police said in a Facebook post.

Anyone who can identify the suspects from the surveillance photos or has information on the incident is asked to contact police at 717-292-3647 or 717-467-8355, or through tips@nycrpd.org.

