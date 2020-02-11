Tisean K. Robinson-Paraison (Photo: Submitted)

A Cumberland County man is facing charges after police said he tried to lure two children into his car last month in Carroll Township.

Tisean K. Robinson-Paraison, 35, of Carlisle, is charged with one felony count of attempting to lure a child into his car, as well as a misdemeanor count of the same charge, according to online court documents.

He is in York County Prison after failing to post $50,000 bail. He faces a preliminary hearing at 9 a.m. March 23 before District Judge Richard T. Thomas.

More: Reward offered for damage at William H. Kain County Park

More: Police seek to identify suspects in $4.3K retail theft at Old Navy in Manchester Twp.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman contacted Carroll Township Police around 3 p.m. Jan. 6 and told them a man attempted to lure children into his vehicle as they were walking home from the bus stop on Beechwood Drive.

Police said Robinson-Paraison left after the children declined to get into his car or accept a ride. The man came back and short time later and asked the children if they wanted to get in his vehicle and they declined again, the complaint said.

Forty-five minutes later, Robinson-Paraison was arrested after police found him sleeping in his car along Route 15 in Dillsburg.

He was taken to York County Prison on DUI charges from that case before posting $2,500 bail Jan. 11 and being released, court documents said.

— Ron Musselman can be reached at rmusselman@yorkdispatch.com or via Twitter at @ronmusselman8.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/11/police-carlisle-man-tried-lure-two-children-into-his-car-carroll-twp/4723077002/