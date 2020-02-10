Buy Photo LOGO arrest (Photo: The York Dispatch)

A West York woman who had marijuana in a Motel 6 was found Saturday with two children in the back seat of her car who later were identified as missing, police said.

Police filed charges against Opal Shay Smeltzer, 42, with fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, endangering the welfare of children and interfering with the custody of children, all felonies.

Fairview Township Police were patrolling Motel 6, 125 Arsenal Road, at 10:15 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, when they noticed Smeltzer's room was open and smelled a "very strong odor of burnt marijuana," police said.

She had just checked out of the motel and quickly "accelerated her vehicle" through the parking lot, according to Fairview Township Police.

When police tried to stop Smeltzer, she did not pull over. Later, when she pulled up to a stop sign at Steigerwalt Hollow Road and Lewisberry Road, police stopped her and found two children in the back seat, police said.

It was confirmed later that the children were listed as missing and endangered in York City, charging documents allege.

It is unclear how Smeltzer was associated with the children.

Officers who later returned to the Motel 6 found two marijuana blunts and additional pieces of weed, police said.

Smeltzer is also charged with possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors. She's also charged with careless driving and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked, summary offenses.

She has not been arraigned by Monday morning, according to court records.

In 2012, Smeltzer was accused of robbing a Springettsbury Township bank.

