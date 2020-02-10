William Lee Nally Jr. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Five teens escaped injury three weeks ago when a Boiling Springs man fired bullets into a Dillsburg-area home where the teens were gathered, police allege.

William Lee Nally Jr. shot into the home because a 16-year-old who lives there bought a marijuana cookie from Nally for $20, but paid with what Nally believes was a counterfeit bill, according to charging documents filed by Northern York County Regional Police.

Nally, 22, of the 600 block of Rocky Drive in Monroe Township, Cumberland County, is charged with the felony of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, plus the misdemeanors of five counts of reckless endangerment and once count of criminal mischief.

He was arraigned Monday, Feb. 10, by District Judge Richard Thomas and released on $50,000 unsecured bail, meaning he didn't have to come up with any cash to remain free but could forfeit that amount if he misses court proceedings.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at a home in the 100 block of Furman Road in Franklin Township, according to police, who said the house was struck twice by .22-caliber bullets.

The five teens inside, including the 16-year-old who lives there, escaped injury, police said.

Charging documents allege Nally was still upset at having apparently been cheated out of the $20 back in October and drove past the teen's Furman Road home several times that night, honking the horn of his burgundy Pontiac Grand Am.

Heard gunfire: Sometime between 9:30 and 10 p.m., the teen heard three or four gunshots from outside, but didn't look out a window, police said.

Officers learned about the incident the next morning from the head of security for Northern York County School District, and investigators found two bullet holes in the front of the teen's home, police said.

One bullet entered the siding of the home, while the other entered the home's garage door, according to police.

The bullet that went into the siding made its way inside the home and became lodged in a plastic container in a closet, charging documents state.

The teen's mother told police that Nally had messaged her son prior to the gunfire, saying, "I'm going to get my money — period," according to documents.

Rounds recovered: Armed with a search warrant, investigators on Jan. 29 searched Nally's home and recovered three .22-caliber rounds in a dresser drawer in Nally's bedroom, charging documents state.

Nally spoke with police a short time after the search and admitted he fired three shots at the house from his .22-caliber revolver, documents allege.

"He advised (police) that he did not know there were five kids in the house at the time. ... he stated that he figured (the teen) was in the house and maybe (the teen's) mother," documents state.

Nally told investigators he no longer has the revolver he used to shoot up the house, according to police.

