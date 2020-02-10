Buy Photo School bus logo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

The father of a New Freedom-area school student has been criminally charged for allegedly getting on his daughter's school bus without permission.

John E. Armstrong, 54, of the 13000 block of Junction Road in Hopewell Township, is charged with the third-degree misdemeanor of unauthorized school bus entry and the summary offense of disorderly conduct.

He has not yet been arraigned. That's expected to happen at the time of his preliminary hearing, scheduled for March 18 before District Judge Laura Maniford.

State police filed the charges against him on Thursday, Feb. 6, court records state.

Charging documents allege Armstrong got on a Red Lion Bus Co. bus at the corner of Junction Road and Harvest View Court in Hopewell Township about 4:15 p.m. Jan. 31.

Armstrong wanted to "discuss an issue between his daughter and another student," documents state.

However, he was acting aggressively and did not get permission from the bus driver to get on the bus, police allege. He also initially failed to leave the bus when ordered to by the bus driver, police said.

Although the exchange between Armstrong and the bus driver can't be seen on surveillance footage from the bus, it can be heard, according to state police, who didn't describe the verbal exchange in charging documents.

Video did capture that students trying to get off the bus reacting to Armstrong's presence, documents state. State police did not describe in charging documents how the students were reacting.

Armstrong "engaged in fighting or threatening, or in violent or tumultuous behavior," state police allege.

He did not return a phone message seeking comment on Monday, Feb. 10.

