. (Photo: .)

Multiple people were involved in a shooting that left one person injured Saturday evening in West York, according to a news release from borough police.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired at 9:30 p.m. Feb. 8 in the first block of Dewey Street in West York. Upon arrival, West York Police discovered one person at the scene with non-life threatening gunshot wounds, according to the news release.

Police said multiple people, including the victim, were involved in this incident, and that it's not a "random violent violent act or robbery attempt."

Anybody with information regarding this incident is asked to contact West York Police at 717-854-1975 or submit a tip via CrimeWatch.

— Reach Tina Locurto at tlocurto@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @tina_locurto.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/09/police-one-injured-west-york-shooting/4707049002/