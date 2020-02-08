. (Photo: York Dispatch)

State police say two Maryland men and a Delta teen burglarized a shed and took tools and a generator valued at nearly $2,000 early Wednesday morning in southern York County.

Troopers said the trio was in the process of burglarizing a shed in the 400 block of Main Street in Delta when they arrived at 12:38 a.m.

State police said the suspects, who were not identified, were caught in the act by a neighbor and were taken into custody.

The two Maryland men — ages 18 and 19 — were taken to Central Booking to be arraigned and the Delta teen, 16, was taken to the state police’s York station, where he was processed and released, troopers said.

