Jayre Jackson (Photo: Newberry Township Police)

A Harrisburg man has been arrested in the overdose death of a Newberry Township man more than two years ago, police said Friday.

Jayre Jackson, 24, is charged with one felony count of drug delivery resulting in death and two felony counts of delivery of a controlled substance, according to online court documents.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Scott J. Gross.

More: Coroner: West York man dies after work fall

More: Police raided Dallastown man's home and found hundreds of THC cartridges

Newberry Township Police said in a news release Stephen Landschoot, 27, was found dead in his home Dec. 9, 2017, from a drug overdose.

Officers said after more than two years of investigation, it was determined the drugs Landschott ingested were purchased from Jackson.

Jackson already is incarcerated and charged in connection to another fatal overdose case in Cumberland County, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/08/police-harrisburg-man-arrested-overdose-death-newberry-twp-man/4699989002/