A York College student reported she was sexually assaulted early Thursday morning in a freshman dormitory, authorities said.

The victim said the alleged assault occurred around 1:30 a.m. at the residence hall and involved a male, who was not a student, she met on the dating app Tinder.

The college said in an email to students the Department of Campus Safety received a report from the woman around 5:30 a.m.

Police are investigating.

“Campus officers responded to the hospital and learned the assault was actually a sexual assault,” the college said. “Campus officers and Spring Garden Township Police are in the process of obtaining further information and assisting the victim with access to support services.”

Anyone with information related to the incident is asked to call Spring Garden Township Police at 717-843-0851.

Anyone wishing to report incidents of sexual assault, dating violence, domestic violence or stalking at York College can contact Holly Morreels, Title IX Coordinator, at 717-815-1440. Reports also can be made directly to the Department of Campus Safety at 717-815-1314.

