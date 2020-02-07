Samson Yohe (Photo: Adams County Jail)

A federal grand jury has indicted a Gettysburg man already locked up for allegedly hurling a Molotov cocktail at the window of the Adams County Courthouse in December.

The indictment against Samson Paul Yohe, 27, was handed down on Wednesday, Feb. 5, in Harrisburg's federal court.

It charges him with the felony of malicious attempt to destroy a building by fire and explosive device, as well as with possession of an unregistered firearm, according to court records.

The firearm charge isn't about Yohe possessing a gun. Rather, it refers to the Molotov cocktail he possessed on Dec. 22, the indictment indicates.

Yohe's federal court arraignment is set for Feb. 18, records state. Federal court documents don't list an attorney for him.

He threw a Molotov cocktail at a window of the Adams County Courthouse, local and federal officials allege.

The device consisted of an antique yellow bottle filled with liquid, with a cotton sock used as a wick, according to a news release from Dawn Clark, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office in Harrisburg.

Yohe lit the wick before throwing the bottle, the news release alleges.

He remains in the Adams County jail on $500,000 bail, charged in county court with the felonies of arson, risking a catastrophe, unlawful possession of a weapon of mass destruction and arson of a historic resource.

Shortly after the incident, police released a surveillance photo of a man carrying a backpack and asked for the public's help in identifying him. They also released a photo of the yellow bottle used in the incident.

Police said they came into contact with a man matching the description of Yohe with his sneakers and backpack on Dec. 31.

A Jan. 2 search of his home led to investigators seizing clothing, lighter fluid, matches and several antique glass bottles, Gettysburg Police have said.

Yohe was convicted of aggravated assault in York County in 2018. In 2017, he was convicted in Adams County Court of aggravated assault by prisoner and making terroristic threats, court records state.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/07/feds-indict-man-accused-trying-bomb-adams-county-courthouse/4689553002/