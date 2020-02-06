. (Photo: York Dispatch)

A Windsor Township woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly was driving under the influence with three children in the SUV, state police said.

Angela Nicole Lloyd-Wernick, 40, was arraigned Feb. 1 before Magisterial District Judge John H. Fishel, according to online court documents.

She is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, one misdemeanor count each of DUI, tampering with evidence and obstructing the administration of law, and a summary count of disorderly conduct for engaging in fighting.

Lloyd-Wernick was released on her own recognizance and faces a preliminary hearing at 9:15 a.m. Feb 14.

According to state police, they responded to a call of an erratic driver at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 31 near the intersection of North Main Street and West Broadway in Red Lion.

Police said they stopped Lloyd-Wernick’s 2008 Ford Explorer and it was determined she was driving under the influence. She had three children in her car, ages 15, 14 and 3, police said.

