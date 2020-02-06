Brendan Edward Kinard (Photo: Submitted)

A Dallastown man is facing felony drug charges after state police executed a search warrant Tuesday at his house in the 300 block of West Park Avenue.

State police said they found 302 THC cartridges, 15 plastic bags of marijuana packaged for sale and a Taurus 9 mm semiautomatic handgun in Brendan Edward Kinard's bedroom, according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers said they also located a vacuum sealer, vacuum seal bags, a digital scale and a money counter in the house.

Kinard, 19, was arraigned Wednesday on two felony counts of the Controlled Substance, Drug, Device and Cosmetic Act, a felony count of illegally possession a firearm and a misdemeanor count of drug possession.

He is in the York County Prison on $50,000 bail and faces a 9:45 a.m. preliminary hearing Feb. 18 before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird.

State police said they conducted a traffic stop of Kinard’s vehicle at 8 p.m. Tuesday and took him and his Chrysler 200 into custody before conducting their search.

According to the complaint, Kinard was found guilty of felony possession with intent to deliver charges Aug. 7, 2018, prohibiting him from possessing a firearm.

