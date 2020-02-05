Zane Flory (Photo: Submitted)

A Manchester Township man who overdosed last month at York County Prison did so by ingesting the drugs before entering the work release facility, state police said.

Zane Taylor Flory, 35, of 657 Kyle Road, received two doses of Narcan on Jan. 23 and regained consciousness, according to a criminal complaint.

Flory was taken to York Hospital with a prison guard for further treatment and was found to be in possession of a small blue bag with a white powdery substance inside, state police said.

When Flory was first taken into the prison on Jan. 23, similar bags were found with a white substance inside his wallet, the complaint said.

Earlier that day, Flory was in court and approved for work release. After gathering his personal belongings, he was ordered to walk from the prison to the work release building across the street, the complaint said.

State police said they believe there were still bags of the white powdery substance hidden in Flory’s belongings and he ingested the powder, except for one bag, before entering the work release facility.

The remaining bag of white powdery substance was recovered by state police and entered into evidence.

York County spokesman Mark Walters said Tuesday the prison staff quickly identified Flory's health concern and provided assistance until EMS personnel arrived.

Flory is charged with one felony count of illegal possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate and awaits a preliminary hearing before District Judge Barry L. Bloss.

Court officials also are awaiting a plea from Flory in a Dec. 5 incident involving a summary charge for criminal trespass, according to online court documents.

They said they were unable to deliver a certified summons to Flory on Jan. 9 or a first-class summons on Jan. 21.

