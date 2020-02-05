LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

A Central York High School student is facing charges for possessing two knives on school property, authorities said.

The student was removed from campus Tuesday and charges are pending for possession of a weapon or instrument, the school district said in a statement on its website.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department is investigating the incident.

In addition to police charges, the student also will face school discipline for violating the student code of conduct, the school district said.

Central York did not identify the gender or name of the student.

