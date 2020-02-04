York City Police: Two men held up woman at gunpoint
York City Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night in York City.
Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said Tuesday two men pointed a gun at a 29-year-old woman around 6:18 p.m.Monday, Feb. 3, in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and West King Street.
He said the men took the woman's bag and fled.
More: Police: Man in custody overdoses at York County Prison
More: Police: Clash over prostitutes prompted Red Lion man to stab another
No one was injured, Hartman said.
He said one of the men was wearing a red coat and the other a blue coat. He said both men had their faces covered.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/04/york-city-police-two-men-held-up-woman-gunpoint/4653899002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments