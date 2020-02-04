Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)

York City Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night in York City.

Officer Derek Hartman, the department's spokesman, said Tuesday two men pointed a gun at a 29-year-old woman around 6:18 p.m.Monday, Feb. 3, in the area of South Belvidere Avenue and West King Street.

He said the men took the woman's bag and fled.

No one was injured, Hartman said.

He said one of the men was wearing a red coat and the other a blue coat. He said both men had their faces covered.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call York City Police at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

