Michael Paul Russ (Photo: Submitted)

A York Township man is accused of biting his 11-year-old son on the cheek and arm this past month and bruising other parts of his body, police said.

Michael Paul Russ, 38, of 600 S. Duke St., was arraigned Monday before Magisterial District Judge Scott Laird on one count each of strangulation and endangering the welfare of a child, both felonies, a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary count of harassment.

More: Police: Man attacked Fig & Barrel employee with knife

More: Police: Man in custody overdoses at York County Prison

Russ was released from York County Prison after posting 10 percent of $5,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Feb. 13.

According to a criminal complaint, York Area Regional Police received a call from the boy’s grandmother that he was being abused by his father.

The boy was removed from the house and taken into protective custody. He also was taken to York Hospital on Jan. 8 to be examined.

The nurse corroborated the information the boy and his relatives gave to officers, police said.

The forensic records also confirmed a bite mark to the left cheek and upper left arm, along with numerous other bruising and red marks on the boys’ body.

The boy said he and his father were playing the video game, Madden NFL, when he was bit. He said his faher had been drinking beer and whiskey, according to the complaint.

The boy also reported two other incidents where he couldn't breathe after his father wrapped his legs and arms around the boys' neck, police said.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/04/police-york-twp-man-bit-11-year-old-son-cheek-arm/4654165002/