Northern Regional Police said four men robbed the Rite Aid in Jackson Twp. on Feb. 3, 2020, jumping the counter, ordering people to get on the ground and sprayed a pepper spray-type substance in their faces. (Photo: Courtesy of nycrpd.org)

Employees and customers of the Rite Aid pharmacy near Spring Grove escaped serious injury this week when they became victims of four robbers who sprayed them with suspected pepper spray, jumped the pharmacy counter and ordered people to the ground, police said.

And Northern York County Regional Police aren't the only ones looking for the men.

"The subjects involved in this robbery are also believed to be involved in similar robberies in Baltimore County ... and Elk Ridge, Maryland," Northern Regional Police Chief Dave Lash said.

The four masked males rushed into the Rite Aid on Route 116 in Jackson Township just before 9 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, according to police.

Three of them jumped over the pharmacy counter and demanded Xanax, police said.

An employee was ordered to fill two white garbage bags with various medications, according to police, who said a total count of missing drugs has not yet been completed.

The robbers also emptied the cash register of an undisclosed amount of cash, police said.

Sprayed victims: They ordered the employees and customers near the pharmacy to lie on the floor, then sprayed pepper spray or something similar in their faces, according to police, who said there were six victims present for the robbery.

Ambulance crews responded and treated the victims at the scene; the victims complained of skin and throat irritation, police said.

The robbers are described as males in their late teens or early 20s, with thin to average builds. All were wearing black clothing and black ski masks, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northern Regional Police at 717-292-3647, or call the department's tip line, 717-467-TELL. Tipsters can also email information to tips@nycrpd.org.

