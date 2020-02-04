Police: Man in custody overdoses at York County Prison
A York-area man was treated for an overdose after he took drugs he smuggled into York County Prison last month while in custody, according to state police.
The incident occurred Jan. 23 at the facility in Springettsbury Township.
Zane Taylor Flory, 35, is charged with one felony count of illegal possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate, according to online court documents.
He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.
More: Police: Dover Twp. man attacked state troopers with Taser
More: Drug deal gone bad: Co-defendant turns on accused killer of Dover teen Emily Shoemaker
More: Police: Clash over prostitutes prompted Red Lion man to stab another
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2020/02/04/police-man-custody-overdoses-york-county-prison/4653219002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments