Zane Flory (Photo: Submitted)

A York-area man was treated for an overdose after he took drugs he smuggled into York County Prison last month while in custody, according to state police.

The incident occurred Jan. 23 at the facility in Springettsbury Township.

Zane Taylor Flory, 35, is charged with one felony count of illegal possession of a controlled substance or contraband by an inmate, according to online court documents.

He is awaiting a preliminary hearing.

