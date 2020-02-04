Alexis Pillot (Photo: Submitted)

It took six police officers Sunday to subdue a knife-wielding York County man who attacked employees at the Fig & Barrel bar in York City, police said.

Police responded to the incident about 10:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at the Fig & Barrel, 25 W. Market St.

Alexis Pillot, 36, of no fixed address, is charged with multiple counts of felony aggravated assault.

Lisa Novak, the co-owner of the Fig & Barrel, told police Pillot was acting "strange" throughout the night and began hitting and stabbing employees when asked to leave, police said.

Pillot struck Novak's husband, Nathan, while being escorted out of the establishment, police said. Employee Zachary Springer was cut with Pillot's knife when he attempted to intervene, police said.

"Springer had a laceration the entire length of the right side of his face," according to charging documents.

When police used a Taser multiple times to subdue Pillot, he fell to the ground and threw liquor bottles at officers, police said.

Once Pillot was arrested, police found a pocket knife in his pocket, according to charging documents.

Pillot remains in York County Prison, unable to post $300,000 bail. He is also charged with three counts of simple assault, resisting arrest, trespassing and mischief, all misdemeanors.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 with District Judge Joel Toluba.

The Fig & Barrel sustained damages exceeding $500, police said.

