Residents in rural municipalities outside Spring Grove once again have a nearby police station they can call and visit.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department has moved into its new substation in Heidelberg Township and opened to the public on Monday, Feb. 3, Chief Dave Lash said.

The new substation is the old Southwestern Regional Police building at 6115 Thoman Drive in Heidelberg Township, left vacant when that department disbanded.

"This is a new opportunity for growth for us, to help us better connect with citizens," Lash told The York Dispatch.

The substation is closer to five municipalities than Northern Regional's headquarters at 1445 E. Canal Road in Dover Township. Two of them, Jackson and Paradise townships, have been served by Northern Regional for years.

Three municipalities — Heidelberg, North Codorus and Manheim townships — recently contracted with Northern Regional Police to take over policing those areas after leaving Southwestern Regional. The borough of Spring Grove opted to contract with York Area Regional Police.

Buy Photo Northern York County Regional Police Chief Dave Lash, left, talks with Lt. John Migatulski at the former Southwestern Regional police station Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. It was the Northern Regional's first day of operation at the station. Migatulski is on the command staff at the facility. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Northern Regional Police also provides two school resource officers for Spring Grove Area School District, Lash said.

Constant patrols: The new territory will be patrolled 24 hours a day, seven days a week, by two officers except during peak hours — 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. — when a third patrol officer will be assigned to the area, according to the chief.

Four criminal investigators will work out of the substation on a full-time basis, and an administrative assistant will greet the public during the substation's public hours, Lash said. One school resource officer also will report to the substation, he said.

If a nearby municipality has a major incident, the four investigators will be able to get there quickly, Lash said.

Any patrol officer can utilize the substation to meet with victims or witnesses, make phone calls or simply to take breaks, according to the chief.

The substation will be open from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, and from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Lt. John Migatulski is the station commander.

Lash plans to be at the substation from 8 a.m. until noon on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he said.

The number to the building remains the same — 717-225-1333.

The new schedule affects Northern Regional's headquarters on East Canal Road, as the station will now close from noon to 12:30 p.m. for lunch, Mondays through Fridays, police said.

Future expansion: There's quite a bit of room in the station, but Lash said that's a good thing.

"As the department grows and our needs grow, we have room for future expansion," he said.

The Northern York County Regional Police Department is currently leasing the building but is working on a purchase agreement, the chief said.

The department is still working on integrating the substation's phone and computer systems into those at Northern Regional's headquarters, Lash said.

The interior needs a new coat of paint as well, he said, but once those issues are handled, Northern Regional Police will hold an open house.

The date of that will be announced on Northern Regional's website, www.nycrpd.org.

