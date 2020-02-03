Emily Shoemaker (Photo: Courtesy of Legacy.com)

Two men are now facing trial in the York City shooting homicide of 17-year-old Dover Area High School student Emily Shoemaker.

At their scheduled joint preliminary hearing the morning of Monday, Feb. 3, defendant Sterling Frantz testified against co-defendant Daquan Dickerson.

Frantz, who waived his preliminary hearing, said he's hoping for consideration on his own homicide charges in exchange for testifying against Dickerson, but said he's been made no promises by prosecutors.

Shoemaker was shot multiple times about 5 p.m. Dec. 12 while driving on West College Avenue in York City, police have said. She died less than an hour later.

A 17-year-old male passenger in her car also was shot but survived, according to senior deputy prosecutor Kara Bowser, who said a second teenage male passenger suffered a broken arm when Shoemaker's car crashed.

Frantz, 20, of North Newberry Street in York City, testified he was selling marijuana for Dickerson and was robbed after getting into Shoemaker's car.

"They began rummaging through my pockets and (saying), 'Give up what you have,'" Frantz told presiding District Judge Ronald Haskell II.

He said the teens threatened to hurt him if he didn't comply.

Daquan Dickerson (Photo: York City Police)

Robbed 'too many times': Frantz said he told Dickerson he'd been robbed and described the vehicle involved, after which they drove around so Dickerson could look for it. Police have said Shoemaker was driving a green Kia Soul.

"(He) said he had been robbed too many times and something needed to be done," Frantz testified.

Frantz claimed only Dickerson was searching for the car.

"I wanted no parts of this," he testified.

When Dickerson found the car, he pointed a gun out the passenger window by extending his arm in front of Frantz and fired, Frantz confirmed.

But he insisted he didn't witness Shoemaker being shot.

Sterling Frantz (Photo: York City Police)

"I did not look over," Frantz said. "I was just looking straight out the windshield."

Witnesses reported hearing between nine and 12 gunshots, according to police, who said Shoemaker's car was in front of William Penn Senior High School when she was shot.

Gun at issue: On cross-examination by Dickerson's defense attorney, Lori Yost, Frantz admitted he had possessed a 9 mm gun but claims it was stolen about a week prior to the homicide.

Yost said in court that Shoemaker was killed by a weapon of the same caliber.

After the brief hearing, Judge Haskell determined enough evidence exists for Dickerson, 18, of Garden Court in Windsor Township, to stand trial in court.

Dickerson and Frantz are scheduled for formal York County Court arraignment on March 13 and are charged with homicide and conspiracy to commit homicide. Dickerson also is charged with attempted homicide.

Caylah Webb (Photo: York City Police)

A third co-defendant, Caylah Anne Webb, 21, of no fixed address in the Lancaster area, had charges against her bound over for court as well.

She is charged with hindering the apprehension of a suspect, obstruction of justice and tampering with evidence.

Police allege Webb took the clothing worn the night of the homicide by Dickerson and Frantz and discarded the items in a Dumpster.

All three remain in York County Prison without bail.

— Reach senior crime reporter Liz Evans Scolforo at levans@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @LizScolforoYD.

Buy Photo Dover High School junior Emily Shoemaker photographs a mock accident scene at the Dover Area High School Thursday, May 9, 2019. Local fire, ambulance and police volunteered for the event which reminds high school upperclassmen to be safe during prom season. Dover's prom in Saturday, May 11. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

